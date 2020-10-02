Breaking: Trump Taking Experimental Drug, Rushed to Walter Reed Hospital
The news about Donald Trump is not looking good.
Hey, great idea. Let’s make the president a guinea pig.
While they’re at it, maybe they should try that Clorox remedy he told everyone else to do. 50cc’s of bleach, stat! https://t.co/9bemEllgWI
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 2, 2020
They wouldn’t be giving Trump experimental drugs if they weren’t seriously worried. They’re not telling us the truth about how bad it is.
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 2, 2020
The President’s team either:
A) Can’t read basic medical literature.
B) Can read medical literature but can’t overrule what he’s telling them to do, based on what advice he’s getting elsewhere.
C) Believes he is dying and therefore are willing to try anything. pic.twitter.com/yByJVcUSXV
— Jeremy Faust MD MS (ER physician) (@jeremyfaust) October 2, 2020
Right. He’ll be “working” there. “Abundance of caution.” https://t.co/Gf0H55br8x
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 2, 2020