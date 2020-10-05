Louis Cole With Scary Pockets: Louis Cole Sucks (Feat. Louis Cole, Who Actually Doesn’t Suck)

YouTube

*This song was named by Louis Cole*

This is the first single from the new Scary Goldings record, “Feel.” Get the vinyl, on sale through October 31: qrates.com

Ok, here’s the deal: we buy a lot of our gear from reverb.com. It turns out that they have an affiliate program - every time someone clicks on the link below and buys something, Scary Pockets actually gets paid a small affiliate fee. So we hope that the gear list below not only gives you a sense of the equipment we use to make music, but that it actually helps Scary Pockets build a sustainable business as well. That said, ENJOY:

GEAR LIST

Drums: Rogers (w 20in kick)

Bass: DeArmond Star Fire

Guitar: 1964 Music Master

Keys: Wurlitzer 200

Organ: Hammond B3 w/ Leslie

Percussion: LP

Guitar Amps: 1960’s Kalamazoo Two, 1957 Fender Harvard,1964 Fender Princeton Reverb

Wurly Amp: Magnatone 410x

Bass Amp: Ampeg B25B

Mics:

Kick D112

Snr EV666

Snr btm KM56

Hat KM54

OH U67

Room M49

Perc: U47 FET, EV 666, Shure 58

Bass: U47 FET, DI

Wurly: Royer 121, DI

Guitar: BK5, EV666, 57, 121

Organ: U87, 666



Pres: 88RS



Compressors: 1176 (Kick, Snr), Distressors (Wurly), LA2A (Organ)

An original song by Scary Goldings.

CREDITS

Organ: Larry Goldings

Drums: Louis Cole

Percussion: Roland Gajate Garcia

Bass: Tim Lefebvre

Wurlitzer: Jack Conte

Guitar: Ryan Lerman

Recording Engineer: Caleb Parker

Assistant Engineer: Branko Presley

Mixing/Mastering: Craig Polasko

Video Direction/Production: Ricky Chavez

Camera Operators: Sammy Rothman & Ricky Chavez

Video Editor: Mark Golembeski

Design: Miles Wintner

Written by Scary Goldings

Produced by Scary Pockets

Recorded Live at The Village in Los Angeles, CA.

About Scary Pockets

We are Scary Pockets, a funk band that releases weekly music videos, in pursuit of the funk. Scary Pockets is Ryan Lerman and Jack Conte, with the help and support from a rotating roster of the best session musicians in the LA area. Make sure to subscribe and enable ALL notifications!

