 

Louis Cole With Scary Pockets: Louis Cole Sucks (Feat. Louis Cole, Who Actually Doesn’t Suck)

Music • Views: 1,884

YouTube

*This song was named by Louis Cole*

This is the first single from the new Scary Goldings record, “Feel.” Get the vinyl, on sale through October 31: qrates.com

Listen on Spotify: open.spotify.com
Listen on iTunes: tinyurl.com
Join the community: patreon.com

Ok, here’s the deal: we buy a lot of our gear from reverb.com. It turns out that they have an affiliate program - every time someone clicks on the link below and buys something, Scary Pockets actually gets paid a small affiliate fee. So we hope that the gear list below not only gives you a sense of the equipment we use to make music, but that it actually helps Scary Pockets build a sustainable business as well. That said, ENJOY:
reverb.grsm.io

GEAR LIST
Drums: Rogers (w 20in kick)
Bass: DeArmond Star Fire
Guitar: 1964 Music Master
Keys: Wurlitzer 200
Organ: Hammond B3 w/ Leslie
Percussion: LP

Guitar Amps: 1960’s Kalamazoo Two, 1957 Fender Harvard,1964 Fender Princeton Reverb
Wurly Amp: Magnatone 410x
Bass Amp: Ampeg B25B

Mics:
Kick D112
Snr EV666
Snr btm KM56
Hat KM54
OH U67
Room M49
Perc: U47 FET, EV 666, Shure 58
Bass: U47 FET, DI
Wurly: Royer 121, DI
Guitar: BK5, EV666, 57, 121
Organ: U87, 666

Pres: 88RS

Compressors: 1176 (Kick, Snr), Distressors (Wurly), LA2A (Organ)

Subscribe: bit.ly
Official Website: scarypocketsfunk.com
Stories Channel: youtube.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Twitter: @scarypockets
Bandcamp: scarypockets.bandcamp.com
Watch the newest videos

An original song by Scary Goldings.

CREDITS
Organ: Larry Goldings
Drums: Louis Cole
Percussion: Roland Gajate Garcia
Bass: Tim Lefebvre
Wurlitzer: Jack Conte
Guitar: Ryan Lerman

Recording Engineer: Caleb Parker
Assistant Engineer: Branko Presley
Mixing/Mastering: Craig Polasko
Video Direction/Production: Ricky Chavez
Camera Operators: Sammy Rothman & Ricky Chavez
Video Editor: Mark Golembeski
Design: Miles Wintner

Written by Scary Goldings
Produced by Scary Pockets

Recorded Live at The Village in Los Angeles, CA.

About Scary Pockets
We are Scary Pockets, a funk band that releases weekly music videos, in pursuit of the funk. Scary Pockets is Ryan Lerman and Jack Conte, with the help and support from a rotating roster of the best session musicians in the LA area. Make sure to subscribe and enable ALL notifications!

#ScaryPockets #Funk #ScaryGoldings #LouisCole

