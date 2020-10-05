Louis Cole With Scary Pockets: Louis Cole Sucks (Feat. Louis Cole, Who Actually Doesn’t Suck)
*This song was named by Louis Cole*
This is the first single from the new Scary Goldings record, “Feel.” Get the vinyl, on sale through October 31: qrates.com
GEAR LIST
Drums: Rogers (w 20in kick)
Bass: DeArmond Star Fire
Guitar: 1964 Music Master
Keys: Wurlitzer 200
Organ: Hammond B3 w/ Leslie
Percussion: LP
Guitar Amps: 1960’s Kalamazoo Two, 1957 Fender Harvard,1964 Fender Princeton Reverb
Wurly Amp: Magnatone 410x
Bass Amp: Ampeg B25B
Mics:
Kick D112
Snr EV666
Snr btm KM56
Hat KM54
OH U67
Room M49
Perc: U47 FET, EV 666, Shure 58
Bass: U47 FET, DI
Wurly: Royer 121, DI
Guitar: BK5, EV666, 57, 121
Organ: U87, 666
Pres: 88RS
Compressors: 1176 (Kick, Snr), Distressors (Wurly), LA2A (Organ)
An original song by Scary Goldings.
CREDITS
Organ: Larry Goldings
Drums: Louis Cole
Percussion: Roland Gajate Garcia
Bass: Tim Lefebvre
Wurlitzer: Jack Conte
Guitar: Ryan Lerman
Recording Engineer: Caleb Parker
Assistant Engineer: Branko Presley
Mixing/Mastering: Craig Polasko
Video Direction/Production: Ricky Chavez
Camera Operators: Sammy Rothman & Ricky Chavez
Video Editor: Mark Golembeski
Design: Miles Wintner
Written by Scary Goldings
Produced by Scary Pockets
Recorded Live at The Village in Los Angeles, CA.
About Scary Pockets
We are Scary Pockets, a funk band that releases weekly music videos, in pursuit of the funk. Scary Pockets is Ryan Lerman and Jack Conte, with the help and support from a rotating roster of the best session musicians in the LA area. Make sure to subscribe and enable ALL notifications!