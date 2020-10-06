The Bob Cesca Podcast: Trump Is the Chernobyl Reactor
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Trump Is The Chernobyl Reactor — [Explicit Language] Donald Trump and most of his inner circle test positive for COVID; Trump claims he’s immune even thought he’s not; Trump says he’ll participate in the next debate; The deceptive doctors; The lies and propaganda; The weird return trip to the White House; The national security implications; The Rose Garden Massacre; Connections to Chernobyl; Dexamethasone is the new Adderall; Vice presidential debate this week; The latest polls show no sympathy vote for Trump; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; With music by Rocky Mountain Mike, Matt Jaffe, and BetamaxDC; and more!