In Which Trump Calls COVID-19 “A Blessing From God”
A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020
Just thought you might like to know that for Donald Trump, the coronavirus is no longer “the invisible enemy,” because now he’s decided it was a “blessing from God.” Yes, he actually says those words in the video above. Hard to believe anyone could fall for such an obvious con job, but they do, by the millions.
And then, there’s this.
He looks like the right side of his face melted. pic.twitter.com/TVHyFIYcdV
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 7, 2020