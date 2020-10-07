Wednesday Night Post-Debate Funk: The Brooks, “Turn Up the Sound”

YouTube

#soul #funk #livesession

THE BROOKS Turn Up The Sound

Sometimes, you have to explore the coldest lands to discover the most ardent sounds! Thanks to their clever blend of soul and funk, The Brooks blur geographic markers…Named “best kept secret of Canadian funk” by the Quebecois newspaper La Presse, The Brooks are a band of accomplished musicians, well-known in the soul/funk scene across the Atlantic.

STREAM : smarturl.it

—-

Follow THE BROOKS

Subscribe to The Brooks’ channel : youtube.com

thebrooksmusic.com

facebook.com

instagram.com

—-

Underdog Records - Subscribe: lc.cx

—

Underdog Records latest releases :

bit.ly

—-

Follow Underdog Records:

Facebook : goo.gl

Twitter : goo.gl

Website : underdogrecords.fr Publishing / Licencing : maxime@underdogrecords.fr and fred@duprince.com

Booking : croot@zamoraprod.com

Vocals : Alan Prater

Bass : Alexandre Lapointe

Guitar : Philippe Look

Percussions : Philippe Beaudin

Drums : Maxime Bellavance

Keys : Olivier Salazar

Sax : Julien Fillion

Trumpet : Hichem Khalfa



Directed and Edited by : Ganael Dumontier

Production Manager : Flora Garnier

Production assist : Laurence Lemay-Joyal

Assist Camera : Jeremie Stall-Paquet

Sound Engineers : Nicolas & Boris Petrowski

Mix : Nicolas Petrowski

Special Thanks : Duprince Records, Underdog Records, Ambiances Ambigues, Zamora Production, Ganzel Media, Studios Mixart.