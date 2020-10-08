A Far Right Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Has Been Thwarted

Today we learn that the FBI has broken up a domestic terrorist plot to overthrow the Michigan state government and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Their motivation for this plot can be traced directly back to the president of the US, who was angry with Whitmer over her attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus, and in April tweeted this:

Trump went much further than this, though, repeatedly tweeting hatred directly targeted at Gov. Whitmer — and today I discovered that he’s deleting those tweets. Here’s a screenshot of one of them, posted March 27:

[ See correction below… ]

The FBI revealed Thursday that it thwarted a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, unsealing charges against six people who it said contemplated a violent overthrow of the government and conducted firearms training, tested explosives and tactical drills. The plotters, according to an FBI affidavit, seemed to be motivated by their belief that state governments, including Michigan’s, were violating the Constitution. One of those involved complained in June that Whitmer (D) was controlling the opening of gyms — an apparent reference to coronavirus shut down restrictions. But unbeknown to them, the FBI had confidential informants recording many of their discussions, according to the affidavit.