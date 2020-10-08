The Bob Cesca Podcast: Insect Politics
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Insect Politics — [Explicit Content] Big guest announcement for next week; The vice presidential debate featuring Harris, Pence, and Fly; The best and worst fly jokes; Pence’s eye was filled with blood; Kamala Harris was a pro; America has a white man problem; The FBI thwarted a terrorist plot to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer; Donald Trump says he won’t participate in the next debate; Trump blames Gold Star families for getting COVID; Trump Fatigue is real and it’s here; Jody Hamilton and David TRex Ferguson are here; With music by Rocky Mountain Mike, Astral Summer, and Rene Trossman; and more!