 

Absolutely Gorgeous: Tommy Emmanuel, “Imagine (2020)”

This version of the John Lennon classic “Imagine” was recorded on March 5, 2020 at Tunesmith Studio in Nashville, TN. This was the last recording Tommy Emmanuel did before the pandemic started in the US. It was produced by Tommy, engineered by Brad Benge, mixed by Tommy & Brad Benge, and mastered by Marc DeSisto. He wanted to do something special for John Lennon’s 80th Birthday (10/9/20).

