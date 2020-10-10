 

A Powerful Statement From Malika Tirolien: “RISE”

YouTube

New single RISE out now
Listen: orcd.co

New album HIGHER available early 2021
Pre-order: orcd.co

Director, Videographer and Editor: Jesse Freeston
Set Director and Video Coordinator: Marcelle Partouche
Camera Assistant: Jonathan Cortes
VFX Consultant: AJ Korkidakis

Written and composed by Malika Tirolien
Arranged and produced by Malika Tirolien and Michael League

Personnel:
Malika Tirolien - vocals
Jason Lindner - keyboards
Frank Locrasto - keyboards
Charles Haynes - drums
Michael League - minimoog bass

Engineered by Nic Hard and Ted Tuthill
Assistant engineer: Jacob Zacharia
Mixed by Nic Hard
Mastered by Grey Market Mastering
Recorded at: Highbreedmusic Studio

Follow Malika Tirolien
Instagram | instagram.com
Twitter | @MalikaTirolien
Facebook | facebook.com

Subscribe to YouTube
youtube.com

Lyrics (English Translation)
We’ve run for so long
Always taking detours
Now we’ve arrived

We can’t pretend we’re deaf anymore
The signs are way too obvious
We rise

They used to be judged as savages
Some thought we had turned the page
But the First Nations were wise
We now realize their heritage
After our wreckage we apply their bandages
To heal with foliage and with living food (raw-fresh)
Respect our surroundings and remember we’re together
We come back to nature
From our hair to our products
Essential oils
Became our friends
We recycle, we support green parties
We share health infos on social media
We exchange cow milk with breastmilk
We know when to stand up and when to avoid battles

We rise
We rise yeah
We rise

Stress our enemy
Is losing its incredible power
Battling against meditation and its magic
More people practice yoga, qi gong or tai chi
Hopes of a better life are flooding the spirits
We heal when got faith but mostly when we act
When we replace Nutella with vegetables and fruits
We put health, family and friends first
We prefer real company to that of the wifi
But we stay connected, affected
By the joys and pains from afar and the ones near by
Internet and travels break prejudices
We realize we are all on the same side

We rise
We rise yeah
We rise

We come back to our roots
Finally proud of our origins
We include new colors on the pictures
In superhero mode
Women don’t bend the spine anymore
They rather put misogynists K.O
And the popo can’t spill ink anymore
Cause the brothers finally got tired of
Letting them feed a hungry genocide
We ain’t here to ask anymore
We ain’t got chains anymore
We are free in our countries, we are free in our minds
It is not only in movies that we steal the show
Everyday day we create some Marielles Ninas and Malcolms
The pyramid is falling, we’re changing the game

We rise
We rise yeah
We rise

And so with love
We finish the race
Now we’ve arrived

Yes, the day has come
It is the end of the countdown
We rise

We rise
(From the north to the south
From east to west
No denying, the heavenly ways
Are manifesting)

We’re rising
(We feel it all around us
Conscious elevation is reaching from everywhere)

We rise
(From the tiny to the huge
From the mineral to the animal
For the terrestrial to the astral)

