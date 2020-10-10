A Powerful Statement From Malika Tirolien: “RISE”

YouTube

Director, Videographer and Editor: Jesse Freeston

Set Director and Video Coordinator: Marcelle Partouche

Camera Assistant: Jonathan Cortes

VFX Consultant: AJ Korkidakis

Written and composed by Malika Tirolien

Arranged and produced by Malika Tirolien and Michael League

Personnel:

Malika Tirolien - vocals

Jason Lindner - keyboards

Frank Locrasto - keyboards

Charles Haynes - drums

Michael League - minimoog bass

Engineered by Nic Hard and Ted Tuthill

Assistant engineer: Jacob Zacharia

Mixed by Nic Hard

Mastered by Grey Market Mastering

Recorded at: Highbreedmusic Studio

Lyrics (English Translation)

We’ve run for so long

Always taking detours

Now we’ve arrived

We can’t pretend we’re deaf anymore

The signs are way too obvious

We rise

They used to be judged as savages

Some thought we had turned the page

But the First Nations were wise

We now realize their heritage

After our wreckage we apply their bandages

To heal with foliage and with living food (raw-fresh)

Respect our surroundings and remember we’re together

We come back to nature

From our hair to our products

Essential oils

Became our friends

We recycle, we support green parties

We share health infos on social media

We exchange cow milk with breastmilk

We know when to stand up and when to avoid battles

We rise

We rise yeah

We rise

Stress our enemy

Is losing its incredible power

Battling against meditation and its magic

More people practice yoga, qi gong or tai chi

Hopes of a better life are flooding the spirits

We heal when got faith but mostly when we act

When we replace Nutella with vegetables and fruits

We put health, family and friends first

We prefer real company to that of the wifi

But we stay connected, affected

By the joys and pains from afar and the ones near by

Internet and travels break prejudices

We realize we are all on the same side

We rise

We rise yeah

We rise

We come back to our roots

Finally proud of our origins

We include new colors on the pictures

In superhero mode

Women don’t bend the spine anymore

They rather put misogynists K.O

And the popo can’t spill ink anymore

Cause the brothers finally got tired of

Letting them feed a hungry genocide

We ain’t here to ask anymore

We ain’t got chains anymore

We are free in our countries, we are free in our minds

It is not only in movies that we steal the show

Everyday day we create some Marielles Ninas and Malcolms

The pyramid is falling, we’re changing the game

We rise

We rise yeah

We rise

And so with love

We finish the race

Now we’ve arrived

Yes, the day has come

It is the end of the countdown

We rise

We rise

(From the north to the south

From east to west

No denying, the heavenly ways

Are manifesting)

We’re rising

(We feel it all around us

Conscious elevation is reaching from everywhere)

We rise

(From the tiny to the huge

From the mineral to the animal

For the terrestrial to the astral)