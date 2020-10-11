 

Radiohead’s “Kid A” Performed by Chris Thile and the Punch Brothers (And the Original Track for Reference)

105
Music • Views: 1,386

YouTube

I’ve had this in my collection for a while but for some reason never listened until today, and I was completely blown away by the Punch Brothers’ cover of the uncoverable: Radiohead’s “Kid A.” It’s the very last song you’d expect a group of acoustic instrumentalists to attempt, and that’s what makes this band amazing.

Chris Thile and the Punch Brothers perform their arrangement of Radiohead’s “Kid A” during “American Acoustic with Chris Thile” at The Kennedy Center.

Performance date: June 25, 2016

Subscribe to The Kennedy Center! bit.ly

Here’s the original, for reference.

YouTube

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
White House Killed CDC Order Requiring Masks on Public and Commercial Transportation: NYT Olivia Troye, former aide to Mike Pence on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, affirms New York Times reporting that the CDC had intended to require everyone on public and commercial transportation to wear a mask, but the Trump ...
Thanos
1 day, 17 hours ago
Views: 191 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
St. Vincent - New York Ft. Yoshiki (Audio)FOLLOW ST. VINCENTilovestvincent.comFacebook: found.eeTwitter: found.eeInstagram: found.ee FOLLOW YOSHIKIyoshiki.netfacebook.com@yoshikiofficialinstagram.com #StVincent #Yoshiki
Thanos
1 day, 18 hours ago
Views: 189 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 201004Saturday was filled with intermittent rain so no deck painting. A year ago(!) we had the two fellas dump the first 10 yards of sand into the pool.The front loader damaged a bunch of deck tiles. We anticipated it and ...
dangerman
5 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 394 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200927Saturday and Sunday were not quite so stressful and intensive as usual. Still quite hot.- built some sawhorses- did some serious weed whacking - got rained on - finished sealing the deck - planted a few plants around the pond ...
dangerman
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 739 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 8
Tweets: 0 •
Trump’s Disregard for Human Life Has Resulted in 200K Deaths and CDC Guidance That Can’t Be Trust… As America's Covid-19 death toll passes another grim milestone the devastating consequences of President Trump's disregard for human life are still becoming clear, as they did this week when the CDC mysteriously removed guidance from their website indicating that ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 1,334 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200920 There's always an issue of weeds on a paver deck. We weed whacked the deck before power washing.Then we couldn't get the deck sealer and paint down fast enough.So lots of weeds started coming up through the cracks.There's no ...
dangerman
2 weeks, 5 days ago
Views: 1,128 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 0 •
ON the Agency of Objects — Protagony One: Joipatreon: patreon.comtumblr: innuendostudios.tumblr.comtwitter: @InnuendoStudiostranscript: innuendostudios.tumblr.com
Thanos
2 weeks, 6 days ago
Views: 1,240 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 •