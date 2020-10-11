Radiohead’s “Kid A” Performed by Chris Thile and the Punch Brothers (And the Original Track for Reference)
I’ve had this in my collection for a while but for some reason never listened until today, and I was completely blown away by the Punch Brothers’ cover of the uncoverable: Radiohead’s “Kid A.” It’s the very last song you’d expect a group of acoustic instrumentalists to attempt, and that’s what makes this band amazing.
Chris Thile and the Punch Brothers perform their arrangement of Radiohead’s “Kid A” during “American Acoustic with Chris Thile” at The Kennedy Center.
Performance date: June 25, 2016
Here’s the original, for reference.