Watch Live: Confirmation Hearing for Supreme Court Nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett (Day 2)
I have to post these videos because even though the conclusion is not in question, we should witness the Republican Party at its absolute worst.
As I write this, Ted Cruz is spewing insane lies about Christians being “persecuted” by Democrats.
