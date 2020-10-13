 

Watch Live: Confirmation Hearing for Supreme Court Nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett (Day 2)

Politics

I have to post these videos because even though the conclusion is not in question, we should witness the Republican Party at its absolute worst.

As I write this, Ted Cruz is spewing insane lies about Christians being “persecuted” by Democrats.

Senate Judiciary Committee Confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett (day 2) - LIVE at 9am ET on C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio & online at re: cs.pn

