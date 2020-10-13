 

Tigran Hamasyan - 37 Newlyweds (Official Video)

Dear Friends,
About a 100 years ago Armenia was at the edge of existence when the Ottoman Army was already inside Eastern Armenia after massacring and deporting Armenians of Kars, Mush, Sassoun, Zeytoun, Karin (Erzrum), Van, the list goes on…. In 1918 when the Ottoman Army was reaching Aparan region and it was clear that this was a battle for survival of a nation (Bash Aparan battle), 37 newlywed couples from 37 surrounding villages put on black tunics, marked their foreheads red, got on white horses and rode into the battlefield to fight the Ottoman army.
About a 100 years later, Armenia is again on the brink of its existence because of dictatorial regimes in Azerbaijan and Turkey, whose governments are doing everything to take over Armenian lands and cleanse these territories from Armenian identity.
It is incredible that the release of this video is coinciding with the current aggression on Artsakh and Armenia.

Please consider donating 👉 to help those in need.
facebook.com

#StopAzerbaijaniAggresion
#StopAliyev
#StopTurkishAgression
#StopCulturalGenocide.

- - -

This song is dedicated to 37 Armenian newlywed couples from 37 villages who, in 1918, put on black tunics, marked their foreheads red, got on their white horses, and rode into the battle to fight the Ottoman army.

I have taken the lyrics from two different Armenian folk songs and composed a new melody for them.

Սարիցը պաղ քամին փչեց,
Վառվում եմ, վառվում,
Վառ կրակ դառնում։
Ամպել ա կամար, կամար,
Ես կմեռնիմ քեզի համար։

The cold wind blew from the mountain,
I am burning, burning,
Turning into a bright fire.
It has turned clouded as if arch after arch,
I will die for you.

The Call Within: smarturl.it

℗ 2020 Nonesuch Records Inc. for the United States and WEA International Inc. for the world outside the United States.

Tigran Hamasyan - piano, voice, synthesisers, effects
Back up vocals by Beth and Steve Wood
Recorded and mixed by Steve Wood at Benaji Studio
Mastered by Nate Wood
Executive Producers: Tigran Hamasyan and Robert Hurwitz
Composed and written by Tigran Hamasyan
Produced by Tigran Hamasyan

Starring:
Tigran Hamasyan
Elena Hamasyan
Aika Vallega
Ahnry Aryan

Director: Hayk Matevosyan
Cinematographer: Justin Richards
Production Design - Ani Terzian
Costume Design - Ani Hakobyan

