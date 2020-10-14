The Bob Cesca Interview: Nick Lutsko [Podcast]
Today Bob is interviewing songwriter/comedian Nick Lutsko:
Nick Lutsko — [Explicit Language] Nick is a popular songwriter, producer, and comedian who not only writes and records serious alternative music, but you might’ve seen some of his amazingly funny “aggressive mockery” music videos like “RNC (Dan Bongino)”, “Boat Parade”, or most recently his theme song for Spirit Halloween. His work is also featured at College Humor and Netflix. NickLutsko.com, or follow him on Twitter, Spotify, Bandcamp, and everywhere you get your digital music. Support this show by subscribing to our bonus content on Patreon.