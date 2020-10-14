Bruce Hornsby Solo: “Cyclone” (Live - Bonnaroo Virtual ROO-Ality)

YouTube

Music video by Bruce Hornsby performing Cyclone (Live - Bonnaroo Virtual ROO-ality). (C) 2020 Zappo Productions marketed and distributed by Thirty Tigers

Lyrics:

Most of our years have flown away with nothing much decided

Except the board we’re playing on, how it’s to be divided

Will more years yet die alone? The question’s many-sided

Got no answers of my own and none have been provided

When I was a boy there was nothing to know

The wind followed me wherever I’d go

Rain came down where I made my stand

And the cyclone rose with a wave of my hand

There is a game that’s only played in a darkened room with strangers

Dealt down and dirty with unmarked cards eyes closed to dangers

Jealousy folds without playing its hold card, romance raises grinning

I spent several lifetimes there where I could not lose for winning

When I was a boy there was love for free

Glad to be given and received by me

Rain came down where I made my stand

And the cyclone rose with a wave of my hand

I believe I can still make the cyclone rise

Just can’t see it so well, with my fading eyes

A mystery to myself not everything now I was born to be

All I know is when I wanted it so, the wind itself rose for me

You know, if it wasn’t for love

I might just be a wandering man

But believe I’ve made the better choice

To sing about it with this band

When I was a boy, I could summon the moon

With a crook of the finger and a home-made tune

I could ride the clouds when they sailed on by

And sing all the words to a wildcat’s cry

When I was a boy there was nothing to know

The wind followed me wherever I’d go

Rain came down where I made my stand

And the cyclone rose with a wave of my hand

I believe I can still make the cyclone rise

And the cyclone rose

Wave of my hand

Rain came down where I made my stand

