Bruce Hornsby Solo: “Cyclone” (Live - Bonnaroo Virtual ROO-Ality)

Music video by Bruce Hornsby performing Cyclone (Live - Bonnaroo Virtual ROO-ality). (C) 2020 Zappo Productions marketed and distributed by Thirty Tigers

Lyrics:

Most of our years have flown away with nothing much decided
Except the board we’re playing on, how it’s to be divided
Will more years yet die alone? The question’s many-sided
Got no answers of my own and none have been provided

When I was a boy there was nothing to know
The wind followed me wherever I’d go
Rain came down where I made my stand
And the cyclone rose with a wave of my hand

There is a game that’s only played in a darkened room with strangers
Dealt down and dirty with unmarked cards eyes closed to dangers
Jealousy folds without playing its hold card, romance raises grinning
I spent several lifetimes there where I could not lose for winning

When I was a boy there was love for free
Glad to be given and received by me
Rain came down where I made my stand
And the cyclone rose with a wave of my hand

I believe I can still make the cyclone rise
Just can’t see it so well, with my fading eyes
A mystery to myself not everything now I was born to be
All I know is when I wanted it so, the wind itself rose for me

You know, if it wasn’t for love
I might just be a wandering man
But believe I’ve made the better choice
To sing about it with this band

When I was a boy, I could summon the moon
With a crook of the finger and a home-made tune
I could ride the clouds when they sailed on by
And sing all the words to a wildcat’s cry

When I was a boy there was nothing to know
The wind followed me wherever I’d go
Rain came down where I made my stand
And the cyclone rose with a wave of my hand

I believe I can still make the cyclone rise
And the cyclone rose
Wave of my hand
Rain came down where I made my stand

