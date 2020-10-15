 

Watch Live: Joe Biden Town Hall in Philadelphia, Moderated by George Stephanopoulos [VIDEO]

Schedule of events:
7pm ET: ABC News Prime
8p ET: Town hall
9:30p ET: Post-show

UPDATE at 10/15/20 5:05:37 pm by Charles Johnson

Sorry, it looks like ABC News requires you to click through to YouTube to watch. But we’ll still be discussing and reacting to it in the comments below.

