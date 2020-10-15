The Bob Cesca Podcast: Heat Seeking Democracy Missile
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Heat Seeking Democracy Missile — [Explicit Content] Trump’s awkward dancing; Twitter suspended Kayleigh McEnany and Team Trump; The bogus New York Post article; “Burmecia”; NBC News betting on Trump for the ratings win; The Barrett hearings continue; Amy Coney Barrett couldn’t remember the freedoms in the First Amendment; Lindsey Graham broke the law today on television; Bill Barr and the unmasking probe; Jody’s awesome Amy Coney Barrett impression; David “TRex” Ferguson and Jody Hamilton are here; With music by Freekbass and Nick Lutsko; and more!