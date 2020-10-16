And Now, an Insanely Deep Groove on a Monster Arrangement: Gergo Borlai and Ghost-Note, “The Hungarian Nightmare”
Zildjian LIVE! Season 2, Episode 7: Gergo Borlai
“The Hungarian Nightmare” - written by Gergo Borlai and arranged by Robert Sput Searight
Performed by: Gergo Borlai and Ghost-Note
—————————————————————————————-
Zildjian LIVE Season 2 represents the energy and passion that’s generated when you bring together artists from around the world for a true Zildjian Family Experience!
Season 2 is hosted by Aaron Spears, musically directed by Robert “Sput” Searight and features the band Ghost-Note!
Gergo’s Cymbal Setup:
15” A Custom Mastersound HiHats
22” Oriental China Trash
17” A Custom Crash
19” A Custom Crash
22” A Custom Ride
18” A Custom Crash
20” A Custom Crash
——————————————————————-
Zildjian LIVE! Season 2 Schedule:
Episode 1: Matt Greiner – April
Episode 2: Sarah Thawer – May
Episode 3: Marcus Gilmore – June
Episode 4: JD Beck – July
Episode 5: Stanton Moore – August
Episode 6: Ash Soan – September
Episode 7: Gergo Borlai – October
Episode 8: Dennis Chambers- November
————————————————————
Ghost-Note Band:
Robert Sput Searight - music director/keyboards
Nathaniel Werth- percussion
Dywane “MonoNeon” Thomas Jr. - bass
Sylvester Onyejiaka – baritone sax, flute
Jonathan Mones – alto sax, flute
Mike Jelani Brooks – tenor saxophone, flute
Xavier Taplin – keyboards
Peter Knudsen – guitar
Mike Clowes - guitar
Audio Engineers:
Kevin Majorino
Tyler Shields
Sphere Audio Assistants:
Matt Cerritos
Xavier Stephenson
Daniel Morris
Audio Mixer:
Ben Burget at 206 Studios
Audio Mastering:
Dave Donnelly at DNA Mastering
Videographers:
Trevor Bowman
Scott Quade
Dean Fisher
Evan Chapman
Kevin Eikenberg
Taylor Davis
Mark Wessels
Photographers:
Ian Grom
Special thanks to:
Sphere Studios and Mackenzie Coats
Livemix for providing the monitoring system
Earthworks for providing the microphones
—————————————————
FOLLOW ZILDJIAN:
➤Website: zildjian.com
➤Facebook: facebook.com
➤Instagram: instagram.com
➤Twitter: @zildjiancompany