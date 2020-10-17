Off the Wall Genius: The Lemon Twigs, “Hog” (Live Version)

YouTube

Purchase ‘Songs for the General Public’ here: thelemontwigs.ffm.to

Directed, Produced & Edited: Michael Hili

D.P: Ian Robert Wallace

Second Camera & A.D: Alex Munro

Gaffer: John Ward

A.C: Pierrick Reiss

Colorist: Gregory Reese at a52

Production Company: Kalliope

Recorded by Kevin Basko

Lyrics

Who is this hog?

You once were an angel

Full of glitter

Now of shit

My hate knows no bounds

And all I can think of

Are ways I would kill you

If you were closer to me

You were my confidante

Now once in a while you haunt

My dreams they turn to nightmares

The water into mud

The bed is soaked with blood

You ate me alive

Eat me out

And don’t leave any left for tomorrow

Au revoir

Replace me with a cut out

Well I hope you don’t get caught in the rain

You were my confidante

Now once in a while you haunt

My dreams they turn to nightmares

The water into mud

The bed is soaked with blood

You were my one true friend

Our filthy and bitter end

They’re murdering my island

They’re murdering my arms

In your tower you’re safe from harm

Grab your gun, get over here you fucking slob

They’re murdering my island

And they’re murdering my charm

Grab your gun, oh you slob

They’re murdering my island

And they’re murdering my charm

Grab your gun, can’t you see what’s happening you slob?

They’re murdering my island

And they’re murdering my charm

Hey, grab your gun, can’t you see what’s going on now?

They’re murdering my island

And they’re murdering my charm

You were my confidante

Now once in a while you haunt

My dreams they turn to nightmares

The water into mud

The bed is soaked with blood

You were my one true friend

Our filthy and bitter end

They’re murdering my island

And they’re murdering my arms

I am not gone

I am not gone