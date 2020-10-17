Off the Wall Genius: The Lemon Twigs, “Hog” (Live Version)
Purchase ‘Songs for the General Public’ here: thelemontwigs.ffm.to
Directed, Produced & Edited: Michael Hili
D.P: Ian Robert Wallace
Second Camera & A.D: Alex Munro
Gaffer: John Ward
A.C: Pierrick Reiss
Colorist: Gregory Reese at a52
Production Company: Kalliope
Recorded by Kevin Basko
Lyrics
Who is this hog?
You once were an angel
Full of glitter
Now of shit
My hate knows no bounds
And all I can think of
Are ways I would kill you
If you were closer to me
You were my confidante
Now once in a while you haunt
My dreams they turn to nightmares
The water into mud
The bed is soaked with blood
You ate me alive
Eat me out
And don’t leave any left for tomorrow
Au revoir
Replace me with a cut out
Well I hope you don’t get caught in the rain
You were my confidante
Now once in a while you haunt
My dreams they turn to nightmares
The water into mud
The bed is soaked with blood
You were my one true friend
Our filthy and bitter end
They’re murdering my island
They’re murdering my arms
In your tower you’re safe from harm
Grab your gun, get over here you fucking slob
They’re murdering my island
And they’re murdering my charm
Grab your gun, oh you slob
They’re murdering my island
And they’re murdering my charm
Grab your gun, can’t you see what’s happening you slob?
They’re murdering my island
And they’re murdering my charm
Hey, grab your gun, can’t you see what’s going on now?
They’re murdering my island
And they’re murdering my charm
You were my confidante
Now once in a while you haunt
My dreams they turn to nightmares
The water into mud
The bed is soaked with blood
You were my one true friend
Our filthy and bitter end
They’re murdering my island
And they’re murdering my arms
I am not gone
I am not gone