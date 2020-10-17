 

Off the Wall Genius: The Lemon Twigs, “Hog” (Live Version)

157
Music • Views: 1,946

YouTube

Purchase ‘Songs for the General Public’ here: thelemontwigs.ffm.to

Directed, Produced & Edited: Michael Hili
D.P: Ian Robert Wallace
Second Camera & A.D: Alex Munro
Gaffer: John Ward
A.C: Pierrick Reiss
Colorist: Gregory Reese at a52
Production Company: Kalliope
Recorded by Kevin Basko

Lyrics

Who is this hog?
You once were an angel
Full of glitter
Now of shit
My hate knows no bounds
And all I can think of
Are ways I would kill you
If you were closer to me
You were my confidante
Now once in a while you haunt
My dreams they turn to nightmares
The water into mud
The bed is soaked with blood
You ate me alive
Eat me out
And don’t leave any left for tomorrow
Au revoir
Replace me with a cut out
Well I hope you don’t get caught in the rain
You were my confidante
Now once in a while you haunt
My dreams they turn to nightmares
The water into mud
The bed is soaked with blood
You were my one true friend
Our filthy and bitter end
They’re murdering my island
They’re murdering my arms
In your tower you’re safe from harm
Grab your gun, get over here you fucking slob
They’re murdering my island
And they’re murdering my charm
Grab your gun, oh you slob
They’re murdering my island
And they’re murdering my charm
Grab your gun, can’t you see what’s happening you slob?
They’re murdering my island
And they’re murdering my charm
Hey, grab your gun, can’t you see what’s going on now?
They’re murdering my island
And they’re murdering my charm
You were my confidante
Now once in a while you haunt
My dreams they turn to nightmares
The water into mud
The bed is soaked with blood
You were my one true friend
Our filthy and bitter end
They’re murdering my island
And they’re murdering my arms
I am not gone
I am not gone

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Don’t Throw Away Your ShotThe cast of Hamilton shows you how and why! Voting is your opportunity to be in the room where it happens. Don&#39;t throw away your shot: https://t.co/eoxT07d7QB pic.twitter.com/uU5mRDGsXE &mdash; Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 17, 2020
BeachDem
5 hours, 17 minutes ago
Views: 80 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 201011The weather held out just long enough that we could start painting the deck. It is tedious work and still quite tiring in the heat.Just one line in the notes says 'paint deck' but it's gonna translate into many, many ...
dangerman
1 day, 6 hours ago
Views: 213 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 8
Tweets: 0 •
For What It’s Worth - Buffalo Springfield (Cover by Del McCoury Band and Friends) Now Available Digitally:rainmaker.lnk.to See the new release from this jam session of "One Kind Favor" (See That My Grave Is Kept Clean) - Blind Lemon Jeffeson.YouTube A few months ago, a bunch of friends got together to play music ...
Thanos
2 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 342 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Trevor Noah: A Primer on 21st Century “Militias” [VIDEO] A toxic mix of racism and paranoid conspiracy fantasies has propagated the worst among us to arm themselves to the teeth in anticipation for the slaughter of their fellow citizens. Militias have been a part of America since it ...
teleskiguy
2 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 434 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
(49) Mandolin Orange - Unknown Legend (Neil Young Cover)Echo Mountain stream. July 24th, 2020.
Thanos
2 days, 20 hours ago
Views: 402 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
The Expanse - Season 5 Official Trailer The future of The Belt has begun as Marco Inaros wages Armageddon against the Inners for a lifetime of oppression and injustice. » Watch the new season of The Expanse now exclusively with your Prime Membership: bit.ly» SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly ...
Thanos
2 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 390 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 •
Cellist Plays to Mourn Cathedral Shelled in Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict A historic cathedral has been shelled amid the Armenian-Azerbaijan conflict in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh, or Artsakh, region, where hundreds have been killed and tens of thousands displaced after two weeks of new fighting. On the evening of Thursday 8 ...
garzooma
3 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 386 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Future Islands - Born in a War (Official Video) 'Born In A War' by Future Islands Wayne White - Director and Production DesignerWoodrow White - Editor, Co-Director, Co-Production Designer Future Islands’ new album 'As Long As You Are', out now on 4AD. Listen, stream and buy album here: ...
Thanos
3 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 419 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
St. Vincent - New York Ft. Yoshiki (Audio)FOLLOW ST. VINCENTilovestvincent.comFacebook: found.eeTwitter: found.eeInstagram: found.ee FOLLOW YOSHIKIyoshiki.netfacebook.com@yoshikiofficialinstagram.com #StVincent #Yoshiki
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 697 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 201004Saturday was filled with intermittent rain so no deck painting. A year ago(!) we had the two fellas dump the first 10 yards of sand into the pool.The front loader damaged a bunch of deck tiles. We anticipated it and ...
dangerman
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 794 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 •