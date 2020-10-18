Taimane Plays Bach’s Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major on Ukulele, in a Picture Perfect Hawaiian Setting
Here’s a classical piece I decided to pick up a couple months ago during quarantine.
My playing is not perfect, but the waves are!
This was shot on the island of Oahu, Hawaii.
Ukulele: Tenor Size custom-made Kamaka, with 5 strings.
Amplification: Roland Stereo mini amp. (It’s the size of a small purse).
This ukulele piece has tabs!
Check out Garam JEON’s Youtube channel.
She created the tabs to this piece here:
YouTube
