A Truly Batshit Day for the POTUS

At this point I’m out of words, so I’ll just show you.

Fox News broadcast audio of Trump calling Fauci a “disaster” during a campaign call earlier today pic.twitter.com/aYaNzDr9uv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2020

“They are getting tired of the pandemic, aren’t they? You turn on CNN, that’s all they cover. ‘Covid, Covid, Pandemic, Covid, Covid.’ You know why? They’re trying to talk everybody out of voting. People aren’t buying it, CNN, you dumb bastards.” — Trump pic.twitter.com/QobvMA6Yz0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2020

“Biden wants to listen to Dr. Fauci,” Trump says, prompting boos and yells of “lock him up!” pic.twitter.com/UuFdPM0g6R — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2020

“Lock him up!” chants for Joe Biden are a new staple of Trump rallies.”I know people that would’ve had him locked up five weeks ago,” Trump says, suggesting Bill Barr is having mercy on Biden. pic.twitter.com/kSQzx1j3Jt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2020

The president of the United States says that a reporter asking him a question is “a criminal for not reporting” on the Hunter Biden smear story. pic.twitter.com/g7gVI4K2YB — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 19, 2020

Wow, this statement is so revealing about the current state of the conservative movement. It’s an explicitly anti-science, anti-rational movement and it’s become utterly overt with Trump as their front man. https://t.co/GWoWJHAsFh — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 19, 2020