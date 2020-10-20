The Bob Cesca Podcast: Idiots, F*ckery, and 2016
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Idiots, Fuckery, and 2016 — [Explicit Content] Best wishes to the great Jeff Bridges; The Jeff Bridges sleep tape; Captain Scarypants returns to worry about the election; Pennsylvania polls are tightening, or are they?; Trump and Eric Bolling are spamming local news with a town hall; Buzz is Captain Calm; Jeffrey Toobin took it out; Our evolution on Joe Biden; The Pete Souza documentary; Thursday’s debate and the mute button; The FBI is investigating the origin of the alleged Hunter Biden laptop; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; With music by Soul Crackers and C.C. Grace; and more!