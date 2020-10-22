The Bob Cesca Podcast: Gurgling and Fin Flapping
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Gurgling And Fin Flapping — [Explicit Content] The new Borat movie; Rudy Giuliani caught with his hand down his pants; She was 15; Rudy’s excuses; Don Junior vs The Instagram Gods; The bizarre John Ratcliffe announcement; The Proud Boys and Iran; “Damaging to the president”; Trump’s secret Chinese bank account; The Senate Judiciary Committee confirmed Amy Coney Barrett; Trump on 60 Minutes; Lesley Stahl isn’t good at this; Trump has no idea what’s in the ACA; The Papal Throne; and David “TRex” Ferguson are here; With music by Rocky Mountain Mike, Alexia Chambi and Richard Turgeon; and more!