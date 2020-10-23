In Which a Trump Supporter Stands Right Behind Him at His Florida Rally, Throwing the White Power Sign

Earlier this year we reported on a rally at The Villages, a large Florida retirement community known for its strong support of Donald Trump. Trump had approvingly retweeted a video of the rally in which a supporter driving a golf cart could clearly be heard yelling “White Power” at protesters.

So today, Trump made a trip to The Villages (in the face of dropping Florida poll numbers) and held one of his standard hate rallies — and standing right him was a man wearing a cap with a “Proud Boys” logo, throwing the “White Power” sign repeatedly, and making a big show of it. He was not going for subtlety.

So today we have a dude right behind Trump at his Florida rally throwing white power signs. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 23, 2020

And here’s a photo that appears to be the same guy wearing his Proud Boys cap, hanging out with Florida Republican congressman Matt Gaetz.