In Which a Trump Supporter Stands Right Behind Him at His Florida Rally, Throwing the White Power Sign
Earlier this year we reported on a rally at The Villages, a large Florida retirement community known for its strong support of Donald Trump. Trump had approvingly retweeted a video of the rally in which a supporter driving a golf cart could clearly be heard yelling “White Power” at protesters.
So today, Trump made a trip to The Villages (in the face of dropping Florida poll numbers) and held one of his standard hate rallies — and standing right him was a man wearing a cap with a “Proud Boys” logo, throwing the “White Power” sign repeatedly, and making a big show of it. He was not going for subtlety.
That’s definitely a white power sign. https://t.co/iSQL2FEK7z
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 23, 2020
Yup, no doubt it’s deliberate. https://t.co/EkoArLcOFs
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 23, 2020
So today we have a dude right behind Trump at his Florida rally throwing white power signs.
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 23, 2020
And here’s a photo that appears to be the same guy wearing his Proud Boys cap, hanging out with Florida Republican congressman Matt Gaetz.
Yes, looks like the guy. A Proud Boy, of course, standing by as Trump instructed. https://t.co/G6ELWt966D
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 23, 2020