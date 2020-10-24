A Joyous Noise: Carlos Vives, Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

YouTube

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It’s the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, NPR Music presents four very special Tiny Desk Home Concerts recorded especially for this week.

Felix Contreras | October 14, 2020

Vocalist Carlos Vives kicks things off in high gear on this Tiny Desk (home) concert with his trademark sound: a celebration of the music from his beloved home country of Colombia, mixed with rock and other Latin music style.

Spirited champeta dance grooves from the country’s Pacific coast permeate his classic 1995 hit “Pa’ Mayte,” and if you look closely you’ll see two of his backup vocalists also playing traditional gaitas Colombianas (flutes). They are used to spectacular effect as a transition between the title cut of his new album Colombiana and “La Bicicleta” (originally recorded with his compatriot Shakira), a vallenato fueled by a bit of reggaeton.

Presenting Carlos Vives has special resonance this week as his latest album recently picked up six Latin Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year.

Felicidades, Carlitos! And oye, adding that NPR coffee mug to your desk? Nice touch!

SET LIST

“Pa’ Mayte”

“Cumbiana”

“La Bicicleta”

“No Te Vayas”

MUSICIANS

Carlos Vives: vocals

Martin Velilla: drums

Guillermo Vadalá: bass

Andrés Leal: guitar

Mayte Montero: vocals, gaita

Tato Marenco: vocals, gaita

Guianko Gómez: vocals

Christian Camilo Peña: accordion, vocals

CREDITS

Video By: Michelle Jayme, Isabel Vásquez, Jorge Gonzalez Graupera, Antal Steinbach

Audio By: Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla, Daniel Cortés, Galerazamba Producciones, Sancho Gomez-Escolar

Producer: Felix Contreras

Audio Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Video Producer: Maia Stern

Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann