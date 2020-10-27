The Bob Cesca Podcast: No More G*ddamn Coney
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
No More Goddamn Coney — [Explicit Language] Anticipating the election with one week to go; The Amy Barrett confirmation; She’s been tainted by Trump’s stink; The middle names of all the Supremes; Expanding the court; The ACA and the Court; The top five things you can expect to hear on Halloween this year; Rocky Mountain Mike’s special election report; Trump is surrendering to COVID because he can’t do the job; The 60 Minutes interview; Surprise guest on our Thursday show this week; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; With music by Rocky Mountain Mike, State to State, and Sound of Science; and more!