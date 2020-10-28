In Arizona, Trump Tells His Gullible Cult Members That California Has “Special Masks” That Can’t Be Taken Off

MP4 Video

TRUMP: “In California, you have a special mask. You cannot under any circumstances take it off. You have to eat through the mask. Right, right, Charlie? It’s a very complex mechanism. And they don’t realize those germs, they go through it like nothing.” pic.twitter.com/SG2nF2FsrI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2020

I know we’re all at the point of madness just hearing his voice, but this is one of those remarkably batshit moments that I feel compelled to document, as Trump tells his audience in Bullhead City, Arizona, that California has “a special mask” that cannot be removed, and you have to “eat through the mask” but “germs go through it like nothing.”

This is in Arizona, right next to California. A lot of the Trumpites at this rally had to know it was loony tunes bullshit.