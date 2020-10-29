And Now, a Greg Howe Shredfest, Featuring Kael Wu and Ernest Tibbs: “Tilt” Remake 2020
When my buddy Kael Wu (winner of the 2018 Ibanez flying fingers guitar competition) proposed that we remake my song ‘Tilt’ off the classic collaboration album of the same title with Richie Kotzen, I thought “why not…it’s 2020 and we’re all sitting around not touring.”
So, here is the remake with a brand-new set of outstanding players and Kael Wu taking the role originally occupied by Richie on the 1995 Shrapnel Records version. Enjoy!
