A Gorgeous New Music Video From Pat Metheny, Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello: “From This Place”
“From This Place”
Composed and Arranged by Pat Metheny
Lyric by Alison Riley
Pat Metheny: Guitar
Meshell Ndegeocello: Vocal
Gwilym Simcock: Piano
Linda May Han Oh: Bass, Voice
Antonio Sanchez: Drums
Orchestral Arrangement by Alan Broadbent
The Hollywood Studio Symphony
Conducted by Joel McNeely
Produced by Pat Metheny
Co-Produced by Steve Rodby
Video by Robert Edridge-Waks
From This Place:
From this place I cannot see
Heart is dark,
beneath rising seas
From this place, I don’t believe
All my hopes,
my sweet relief
From here, I say I cannot breathe (I can’t breathe)
Fear and hurt
again we bleed
Unsafe, unsound, unclear to me
don’t know how to be
From this place, I must proceed
Trust in love,
truth be my lead
From here I will stand with thee
Until hearts are truly free