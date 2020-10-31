A Gorgeous New Music Video From Pat Metheny, Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello: “From This Place”

YouTube

“From This Place”

Composed and Arranged by Pat Metheny

Lyric by Alison Riley

Pat Metheny: Guitar

Meshell Ndegeocello: Vocal

Gwilym Simcock: Piano

Linda May Han Oh: Bass, Voice

Antonio Sanchez: Drums

Orchestral Arrangement by Alan Broadbent

The Hollywood Studio Symphony

Conducted by Joel McNeely

Produced by Pat Metheny

Co-Produced by Steve Rodby

Video by Robert Edridge-Waks

From This Place:

From this place I cannot see

Heart is dark,

beneath rising seas

From this place, I don’t believe

All my hopes,

my sweet relief

From here, I say I cannot breathe (I can’t breathe)

Fear and hurt

again we bleed

Unsafe, unsound, unclear to me

don’t know how to be

From this place, I must proceed

Trust in love,

truth be my lead

From here I will stand with thee

Until hearts are truly free