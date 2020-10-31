 

Mike Dawes’ Tribute to Eddie Van Halen: “Jump” (Solo Acoustic Guitar)

66
Music • Views: 1,238

When I was 14 I heard Eddie Van Halen play for the first time and his playing changed my world. From transcribing his iconic ‘Beat It’ solo at school to attempting his signature techniques on the acoustic guitar.

I hadn’t played guitar for 2 months due to ‘2020’. Upon hearing the shocking news of Eddie’s passing the impulse to pick up the guitar again came pouring out. There was a great video of Ed going around telling a young fan to ‘play music, just play music man’. I stayed up until 6am that night just playing.

This is made with 100% love and sincerity. It’s a free download with no monetisation or ads on the video (unless the Van Halen publisher wants them)

I wanted to create a tribute in honour of a legend that inspired so many players out there and I hope I’ve done it justice. Maybe it will inspire you to play too.

RIP EVH

———-

Audio engineered by Josh Clark
Video filmed by Mike Dawes
Video Edited by Rory Mclean

