 

Danny Elfman Is “Happy”

“Happy” by Danny Elfman
Stream & download: dannyelfman.ffm.to

“HAPPY” VIDEO & ARTWORK
Directed by Aron Johnson
Art Direction by Berit Gwendolyn Gilma
3d Photography: Sarah Sitkin

Music and Lyrics by Danny Elfman
Produced by Danny Elfman and Randall Dunn
Engineered by Noah Snyder

Vocals, Guitars & Synths by Danny Elfman
Drums - Josh Freese
Guitars - Nili Brosh
Bass - Stu Brooks

Additional Synth design by Randall Dunn

Orchestrated by Steve Bartek
Midi Prep – Marc Mann and Orlando Perez Rosso
Copyist – Scott McRae
Orchestra - Budapest Scoring Orchestra
Orchestra Producer - Bálint Sapszon

Mixed by Randall Dunn at Strange Weather Recording
Assisted by Ben Greenberg and Garrett de Block
Mastered by Gavin Lurssen Mastering

Executive Produced by Laura Engel
Project Produced by Melisa McGregor

Danny Elfman’s Representation - Kraft-Engel Management

Lyrics

I’m so happy— Happy!
I’m so happy— Happy!
I’m so happy— Happy!

Everything is crumbling (crumbling,crumbling)
Everything is crumbling (crumbling,crumbling)
Everything is crumbling (crumbling,crumbling)

Happy! - Happy! - Happy! - Happy! - Happy! - Happy! -

———————————————

Choose your Poison - Poison!
Choose your Poison - Poison!
Choose your Poison - Poison!

Everything is shutting down (shutting down, shutting down)
Everything is shutting down (shutting down, shutting down)
Everything is shutting down (shutting down, shutting down)

Poison - Poison - Happy! - Happy! - Happy! - Happy! -

———————————————

EAT (Eat) - FLY (Fly) - SILENCE (Silence) - JOY (Joy)
CAT (Cat) - SEQUENCE (Sequence) - FUTURE (Future) - PUPPY (Mother fucking puppy)
MY (My) - OWN (Own) - MOTHER (Mother) - FUCKING (Mother fucking)
LIFE - BURNED DOWN LIKE A HOLE IN THE WARM SOFT GROUND

HOUSE - CHILD - HAPPY - FEAR
Of my — own — voice
Concentrating on flies
Fill me up - knock me down
Take my hand, in my hand, and my eloquent knife
Through my heart — through my heart
Straight through my mother — mother fucking

Heart belongs to you - My Heart belongs to you..

Puppy, Puppy, Puppy, Puppy.

Eyes for an eye, eye for an eye —
Tickety-tackety, tickety-tackety

Eye for an eye, Tooth for a tooth —
It’s never enough, but it’s never the truth
Life is a treat so pretty and pink.

Youth is wasted on the mother,
Youth is, youth is wasted on the mother,
Youth is wasted on the mother fucking,
Wasted on the mother fucking youth.

I’m so happy — Happy!
I’m so happy — Happy!

Snap chat- Rotting rats- Minecraft- Cheerios
Netfiix- Bag of tricks- soothe my soul

My anesthesiologist is fucking my psychiatrist
And I feel no pain- cover me with Lidocane
I’m so happy everything’s so great
And the world is an oyster on an appetizer plate.

Happy, Happy, Happy, Happy

Offiicial Site: dannyelfman.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @dannyelfman
Instagram: instagram.com

#dannyelfman #antirecords #epitaph

