Danny Elfman Is “Happy”

“Happy” by Danny Elfman

“HAPPY” VIDEO & ARTWORK

Directed by Aron Johnson

Art Direction by Berit Gwendolyn Gilma

3d Photography: Sarah Sitkin

Music and Lyrics by Danny Elfman

Produced by Danny Elfman and Randall Dunn

Engineered by Noah Snyder

Vocals, Guitars & Synths by Danny Elfman

Drums - Josh Freese

Guitars - Nili Brosh

Bass - Stu Brooks

Additional Synth design by Randall Dunn

Orchestrated by Steve Bartek

Midi Prep – Marc Mann and Orlando Perez Rosso

Copyist – Scott McRae

Orchestra - Budapest Scoring Orchestra

Orchestra Producer - Bálint Sapszon

Mixed by Randall Dunn at Strange Weather Recording

Assisted by Ben Greenberg and Garrett de Block

Mastered by Gavin Lurssen Mastering

Executive Produced by Laura Engel

Project Produced by Melisa McGregor

Danny Elfman’s Representation - Kraft-Engel Management

Lyrics

I’m so happy— Happy!

I’m so happy— Happy!

I’m so happy— Happy!



Everything is crumbling (crumbling,crumbling)

Everything is crumbling (crumbling,crumbling)

Everything is crumbling (crumbling,crumbling)



Happy! - Happy! - Happy! - Happy! - Happy! - Happy! -



———————————————



Choose your Poison - Poison!

Choose your Poison - Poison!

Choose your Poison - Poison!



Everything is shutting down (shutting down, shutting down)

Everything is shutting down (shutting down, shutting down)

Everything is shutting down (shutting down, shutting down)



Poison - Poison - Happy! - Happy! - Happy! - Happy! -



———————————————



EAT (Eat) - FLY (Fly) - SILENCE (Silence) - JOY (Joy)

CAT (Cat) - SEQUENCE (Sequence) - FUTURE (Future) - PUPPY (Mother fucking puppy)

MY (My) - OWN (Own) - MOTHER (Mother) - FUCKING (Mother fucking)

LIFE - BURNED DOWN LIKE A HOLE IN THE WARM SOFT GROUND



HOUSE - CHILD - HAPPY - FEAR

Of my — own — voice

Concentrating on flies

Fill me up - knock me down

Take my hand, in my hand, and my eloquent knife

Through my heart — through my heart

Straight through my mother — mother fucking



Heart belongs to you - My Heart belongs to you..



Puppy, Puppy, Puppy, Puppy.



Eyes for an eye, eye for an eye —

Tickety-tackety, tickety-tackety



Eye for an eye, Tooth for a tooth —

It’s never enough, but it’s never the truth

Life is a treat so pretty and pink.



Youth is wasted on the mother,

Youth is, youth is wasted on the mother,

Youth is wasted on the mother fucking,

Wasted on the mother fucking youth.



I’m so happy — Happy!

I’m so happy — Happy!



Snap chat- Rotting rats- Minecraft- Cheerios

Netfiix- Bag of tricks- soothe my soul



My anesthesiologist is fucking my psychiatrist

And I feel no pain- cover me with Lidocane

I’m so happy everything’s so great

And the world is an oyster on an appetizer plate.



Happy, Happy, Happy, Happy

