 

WATCH LIVE: Kamala Harris Speaks in Pennsylvania

Tomorrow the last voters will head out to cast their ballots in the most important election in our lifetimes. It all comes down to this. Join Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, & Lady Gaga + Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff & John Legend for our final rally before election day.
Make a plan to vote tomorrow. Visit makeaplan.com

Join our campaign: joebiden.com

Follow Joe!
Joe’s Twitter: @joebiden
Joe’s Facebook: facebook.com
Joe’s Instagram: instagram.com

#JoeBiden #Joe2020 #BidenForPresident

Former Vice President Joe Biden is running for president to restore the soul of the nation. He believes it’s time to remember who we are. We’re Americans: tough and resilient. We choose hope over fear. Science over fiction. Truth over lies. And unity over division. We are the United States of America. And together, there is not a single thing we can’t do. Join Team Joe today: joebiden.com

