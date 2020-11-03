WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden Speaks on Election Night From Wilmington, Delaware

YouTube

Tune in as Joe Biden speaks to the nation live from Wilmington, Delaware.

Join our campaign: joebiden.com

Follow Joe!

Joe’s Twitter: @joebiden

Joe’s Facebook: facebook.com

Joe’s Instagram: instagram.com

#JoeBiden #Joe2020 #BidenForPresident

Former Vice President Joe Biden is running for president to restore the soul of the nation. He believes it’s time to remember who we are. We’re Americans: tough and resilient. We choose hope over fear. Science over fiction. Truth over lies. And unity over division. We are the United States of America. And together, there is not a single thing we can’t do. Join Team Joe today: joebiden.com