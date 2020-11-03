Election Day White-Knuckle Thread 7

We didn’t want this to be close, but it is. Latest word is that we may not get final results until later in the week, so we have no choice but to be patient.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, is ready to declare victory even though he hasn’t actually won, just as he promised to do.

I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

He posted another crazed tweet right after that one, claiming he was “UP BIG” (he isn’t), and accusing Joe Biden of “stealing the election.” Twitter must have someone on full-time duty watching Trump tonight, because within minutes they hid this tweet behind a warning message.