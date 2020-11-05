While We Wait: James Taylor, “America the Beautiful”

YouTube

“The way ahead is clear

My heart is free from fear

I’ll plant my flag right here

Today, today, today”

Lyrics: “Today Today Today” from the album Before This World, (2015)

#JamesTaylor #JT

LYRICS - America the Beautiful

O beautiful for spacious skies,

For amber waves of grain,

For purple mountain majesties

Above the fruited plain!

America! America!

God shed His grace on thee

And crown thy good with brotherhood

From sea to shining sea!

