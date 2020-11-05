While We Wait: James Taylor, “America the Beautiful”
“The way ahead is clear
My heart is free from fear
I’ll plant my flag right here
Today, today, today”
Lyrics: “Today Today Today” from the album Before This World, (2015)
LYRICS - America the Beautiful
O beautiful for spacious skies,
For amber waves of grain,
For purple mountain majesties
Above the fruited plain!
America! America!
God shed His grace on thee
And crown thy good with brotherhood
From sea to shining sea!
🎵 NEW ALBUM 🎵
found.ee
🌟 FOLLOW JAMES ON SOCIAL 🌟
facebook.com
instagram.com
@jamestaylor_com
🌐 VISIT THE WEBSITE 🌐
jamestaylor.com
✉️ JOIN THE MAILING LIST ✉️
jamestaylor.com