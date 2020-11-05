 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Ten Pounds of Fudge

164
Politics • Views: 1,051

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Ten Pounds Of Fudge — [Explicit Content] The latest on the election results; Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to victory; What’s up with Arizona; Trump’s narrow paths to 270; The Red Hats are freaking out; “Donald Trump is alive and well”; The Trump-Russia player who DM’ed Kimberley; Nevada and Fox News; Election observer says Trump is abusing his power; Perdue Ossoff race going to runoff; Moscow Mitch just boosted Dem turnout in the run-off elections for Senate; Drugs for everyone; Mark Levin’s Electoral College threat; More USPS f*ckery; Jody Hamilton and David Ferguson are here; With music by Elijah Bone and Seth Adam; and more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Answer Me (Live From Budapest) Provided to YouTube by Universal Music Group Answer Me (Live from Budapest) · Keith Jarrett Answer Me ℗ 2020 ECM Records GmbH, under exclusive license to Deutsche Grammophon GmbH, Berlin Released on: 2020-05-08 Producer: Manfred EicherProducer, Associated Performer, Piano: ...
Thanos
3 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 388 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Broadcast Media Topline-Each Networks Topline Tonight
Rightwingconspirator
3 days, 20 hours ago
Views: 416 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Trump Plans to Declare Victory if Same Day Vote Is in His Favor You know he won't stop at simply declaring victory. All those right wing judges he packed onto the courts will be expected to come through for him. It's on folks. Like Donkey Kong. President Trump has told confidants he'll ...
thecommodore
4 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 399 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Melody Gardot & Sting - Little Something (The One Show)Recorded especially for The One Show all the way from Florence, Italy. Sting and Melody Gardot perform Little Something. For more amazing music moments from across the BBC, subscribe here: bit.ly and visit bbc.co.uk
Thanos
4 days, 22 hours ago
Views: 589 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
The Interrupters - Get Down Moses (Joe Strummer Cover) Here we are covering "Get Down Moses" for the "A Song For Joe: Celebrating The Birthday Of Joe Strummer" Livestream event on Aug 21, 2020 benefiting #SAVEOURSTAGES You can watch the full show here: YouTube Aimee Interrupter: Lead Vocals ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 973 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 201025Relentless rain this week. A good bit of localized flooding including the field and around the yard.Most of it had dissipated by Saturday though there are still a few new temporary lakes over at the park. The papaya tree got ...
dangerman
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 879 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 201018It was a full weekend here at the pond. 8 yards of top soil were (was?) delivered Friday afternoon Saturday was prepping the butterfly bed:First, a good weed whacking, a bit of leveling, then laying down weed barrier.On top of ...
dangerman
2 weeks ago
Views: 1,215 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 9
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 201011The weather held out just long enough that we could start painting the deck. It is tedious work and still quite tiring in the heat.Just one line in the notes says 'paint deck' but it's gonna translate into many, many ...
dangerman
2 weeks, 6 days ago
Views: 1,642 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 9
Tweets: 0 •