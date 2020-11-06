An Amazing Jam From Brittany Howard: “13th Century Metal”

YouTube

Brittany Howard performs “13th Century Metal” as part of an exclusive live set for Save Our Stages Fest from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN. Find more #SOSFest streams at yt.be.



Save Our Stages Fest is a three-day virtual benefit festival with artists and organizations rallying to the aid of independent music venues at risk of closing their doors permanently. Featuring original performances and commentary from diverse talent across genres and shot live at iconic indie stages, #SOSFest aims to preserve our nation’s independent live music venues. The festival is raising funds for NIVA’s Emergency Relief Fund, where any member organization can apply for support - please consider helping by clicking the blue Donate button.



About NIVA: Formed at the onset of the COVID-19 shutdown, National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), now represents more than 2,800 members in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. These independent venues and promoters were the first to close and will be the last to fully reopen. NIVA’s mission is to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live venues, promoters and festivals throughout the United States. To learn more about NIVA’s quest to gain federal funding for independent venues, visit nivassoc.org. To learn more about the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, visit nivassoc.org.