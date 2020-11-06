 

While We Wait: A Great New Song From Crowded House: “Whatever You Want”

‘Whatever You Want’, the first song & video in over a decade from Crowded House.

Directed by Nina Ljeti.

Stream | Buy the song here: crowdedhouse.lnk.to

See Crowded House on their New Zealand “To The Island” Tour March 2021: crowdedhouse.lnk.to

Crowded House is Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, Liam Finn and Elroy Finn.
crowdedhouse.com

Subscribe: crowdedhouse.lnk.to

LYRICS:
Some people will tell you
Whatever you want
Whatever you want
You got em well trained now

People will tell you
Whatever you want
Whatever you want
They dare not complain

Every night and every day
Some will fall upon their swords
In order that
They might serve the greater good
But don’t believe a word of it

People will tell you
Whatever you want
Whatever you want
You got em well trained now
Some people will tell you
Whatever you want
Whatever you want
They dare not complain
As crazy as a king
As bent as a snake
There are some things they will never ever say
And people will tell you whatever you want
Whatever you want
To keep you in your place

Hear the lying every day
I see the same expressions on them
How they long to speak their mind
But something always stops them dead
Should be shouting from the mountain
At their top of their voice
This is not right, this man is a fake
But they will follow him down to the edge of the cliff
And if he tells them to jump,
They will jump right in

Some people will tell you
Whatever you want
Whatever you want
You got em well trained now
Whatever you want

You raise your hand
And they respond
And they will tell you
Whatever you want

Follow Crowded House:
@CrowdedHouseHQ
instagram.com
facebook.com
open.spotify.com
music.apple.com

#CrowdedHouse #WhateverYouWant

