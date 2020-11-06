While We Wait: A Great New Song From Crowded House: “Whatever You Want”

YouTube

‘Whatever You Want’, the first song & video in over a decade from Crowded House.

Directed by Nina Ljeti.

Crowded House is Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, Liam Finn and Elroy Finn.

LYRICS:

Some people will tell you

Whatever you want

Whatever you want

You got em well trained now

People will tell you

Whatever you want

Whatever you want

They dare not complain

Every night and every day

Some will fall upon their swords

In order that

They might serve the greater good

But don’t believe a word of it

People will tell you

Whatever you want

Whatever you want

You got em well trained now

Some people will tell you

Whatever you want

Whatever you want

They dare not complain

As crazy as a king

As bent as a snake

There are some things they will never ever say

And people will tell you whatever you want

Whatever you want

To keep you in your place

Hear the lying every day

I see the same expressions on them

How they long to speak their mind

But something always stops them dead

Should be shouting from the mountain

At their top of their voice

This is not right, this man is a fake

But they will follow him down to the edge of the cliff

And if he tells them to jump,

They will jump right in

Some people will tell you

Whatever you want

Whatever you want

You got em well trained now

Whatever you want

You raise your hand

And they respond

And they will tell you

Whatever you want

