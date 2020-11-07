WATCH LIVE: Biden Speaks After Winning the Presidency
Politics • Views: 2,334
What an amazing day, from waking up to the news that Joe Biden had won Nevada, then Pennsylvania, and then the race was called and he was president-elect, and then these perfect moments to cap it off.
Watching his immunity from prosecution vanish into the distance. pic.twitter.com/Dv2ASMk8vK
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) November 7, 2020
Feelings. pic.twitter.com/EWcXhiEfQu
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) November 7, 2020