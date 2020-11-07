The Night We Waited For. Now What?
A few thoughts at the end of this glorious day.
Today is great, but I hope I’m never this emotionally invested in a presidential election again. This last four years has been incredibly draining, seeing the very worst people in America ascendant and gloating.
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) November 8, 2020
I was kind of hoping the media wouldn’t start with the calls for pardons and moving on and reaching out quite so soon. In a more normal timeline I might even have agreed with this, but not with this bunch of mass-murdering criminals.
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) November 8, 2020
Donald Trump is not just a clownish boor and a con man, I consider him a mass murderer on a gigantic scale. He knew the consequences at every step of the way as he lied and downplayed the pandemic and refused to advocate safe practices. He knew. They all knew.
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) November 8, 2020
It’s nice to talk about “uniting this deeply divided country,” but first we need to undo the damage done by this criminal administration and hold the perpetrators accountable.
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) November 8, 2020