GoGo Penguin: “Atomised”
“Atomised (Live)” from the album “GoGo Penguin” (out now!)
Listen to the new album : gogopenguin.lnk.to
Subscribe now ! youtube.com
Follow GoGo Penguin:
Facebook : facebook.com
Twitter : @GoGo_Penguin/
Instagram : instagram.com
Youtube : youtube.com
Official Website : gogopenguin.co.uk
Credits:
Composed by GoGo Penguin (Chris Illingworth, Nick Blacka, Rob Turner)
Piano: Chris Illingworth
Double Bass: Nick Blacka
Drums: Rob Turner
Director / Producer / Editor: Dan Parrott for Low Four
Jib Operator: Jon Brady
Camera: Georgiana Ghetiu, Tobenn Whitaker, Dan Parrott
Audio by Joe Reiser assisted by Lee Aston for Fuzzy Elephant
Mixed by Joe Reiser & Brendan Williams
Lights: Lewis Howell
General Assistant: Alec Russell
Executive Producer: Kerstan Mackness for Funky Fly Music Ltd
Music video by GoGo Penguin performing Atomised (Live). © 2020 Decca Records France