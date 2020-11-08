GoGo Penguin: “Atomised”

YouTube

“Atomised (Live)” from the album “GoGo Penguin” (out now!)

Credits:

Composed by GoGo Penguin (Chris Illingworth, Nick Blacka, Rob Turner)

Piano: Chris Illingworth

Double Bass: Nick Blacka

Drums: Rob Turner

Director / Producer / Editor: Dan Parrott for Low Four

Jib Operator: Jon Brady

Camera: Georgiana Ghetiu, Tobenn Whitaker, Dan Parrott

Audio by Joe Reiser assisted by Lee Aston for Fuzzy Elephant

Mixed by Joe Reiser & Brendan Williams

Lights: Lewis Howell

General Assistant: Alec Russell

Executive Producer: Kerstan Mackness for Funky Fly Music Ltd

Music video by GoGo Penguin performing Atomised (Live). © 2020 Decca Records France

