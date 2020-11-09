In Which Trump Sues to Exclude Pennsylvania From the Election
The court systems of several states are currently under assault from a deluge of incredibly silly lawsuits brought by the Trump campaign’s crack(ed) legal team, and this has to be the boldest one yet, because they’re asking to have Pennsylvania basically excluded from the election entirely, for… reasons.
The relief sought by the Trump campaign in this latest lawsuit is quite simply that Pennsylvania not get a say in this election.
That would deprive Biden of 20 electoral votes. To win, Trump would still need to pick off at least one and possibly two other states. pic.twitter.com/ZcP9QIKA5z
