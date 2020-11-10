Trump Replaces Scientist in Charge of Assessing Climate Change With Climate Change Denier
Trump is continuing to pretend he won the election, and the Republican Party is predictably either 1) falling into line, or 2) clamming up.
Meanwhile, the manbaby in chief seems to be trying to do as much damage to the world as he can in the time he has left; he has fired the head of the agency that produces the National Climate Assessment and is replacing him with a climate change denier.
Michael Kuperberg, executive director of the U.S. Global Change Research Program, which produces the climate assessment, was told Friday that he would no longer lead that organization, people with knowledge of the situation said.
According to two people close to the administration, he is expected to be replaced by David Legates, a deputy assistant secretary at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration who previously worked closely with climate change denial groups.