The Bob Cesca Podcast: Four Seasons Total Landscaping
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Four Seasons Total Landscaping — [Explicit Language] We finally have a president-elect!; Buzz and I debate the post-election calls for civility and reconciliation; Biden plans a series of executive orders to reverse Trump orders; Trump’s moronic legal team; Trump needs his wubby; Trump GSA administrator blocking the transition; Resignations and firings at DOJ and DOD; Another Barr letter; The Supreme Court hearing oral arguments on the ACA; Where Bob thinks the ACA case will land; Eric Trump tells his followers to vote — a week late; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; With music by Rocky Mountain Mike, Michael McDermott, and ALEX & Megan McDuffee; and more!