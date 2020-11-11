An Unexpected Turn From Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame”

YouTube

This is a departure from the now-familiar Foo Fighters sound, and I think it works really well. Sometimes a deliberate attempt to break out of a familiar style can feel forced and opportunistic, but not here.

Featuring Sofia Boutella

Director: Paola Kudacki

Executive Producer: Liz Silver

Producer: Matthew Shattuck

Director of Photography: Santiago Gonzalez

Editor: Peter Johnson

Choreographer: Nina McNeely



Shame Shame



If you want to

I’ll make you feel something real just to bother you

Now I got you

Under my thumb like a drug I will smother you

I’ll be the one

Be the moon

Be the sun

Be the rain in your song

Go and put that record on

If you want to

I’ll be the one

Be the tongue that will swallow you

Shame, shame

Shame, shame



Another splinter under the skin

Another season of loneliness

I found a reason and buried it

Under a mountain of emptiness

Shame, shame

Shame, shame



Who, what, where, when

Just move along

Nothing wrong

Until we meet again

I’ll be the end

I’ll be the war at your door

Come and let me in

I’ll be the one

Be the moon

Be the sun

Be the rain in your song

Go and put that record on

If you want to

I’ll be the one be the tongue that will swallow you



Another splinter under the skin

Another season of loneliness

I found a reason and buried it

Under a mountain of emptiness

Shame, shame

Shame, shame



Another splinter under the skin

Another season of loneliness

I found a reason and buried it

Under a mountain of emptiness

Shame, shame

Shame, shame



