 

An Unexpected Turn From Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame”

This is a departure from the now-familiar Foo Fighters sound, and I think it works really well. Sometimes a deliberate attempt to break out of a familiar style can feel forced and opportunistic, but not here.

Foo Fighters // “Shame Shame” // Out Now: foofighters.co
Medicine At Midnight // The New Album Available Feb. 5 2021
Pre-Order // Pre-Save: foofighters.co

Featuring Sofia Boutella
Director: Paola Kudacki
Executive Producer: Liz Silver
Producer: Matthew Shattuck
Director of Photography: Santiago Gonzalez
Editor: Peter Johnson
Choreographer: Nina McNeely

Shame Shame

If you want to
I’ll make you feel something real just to bother you
Now I got you
Under my thumb like a drug I will smother you
I’ll be the one
Be the moon
Be the sun
Be the rain in your song
Go and put that record on
If you want to
I’ll be the one
Be the tongue that will swallow you
Shame, shame
Shame, shame

Another splinter under the skin
Another season of loneliness
I found a reason and buried it
Under a mountain of emptiness
Shame, shame
Shame, shame

Who, what, where, when
Just move along
Nothing wrong
Until we meet again
I’ll be the end
I’ll be the war at your door
Come and let me in
I’ll be the one
Be the moon
Be the sun
Be the rain in your song
Go and put that record on
If you want to
I’ll be the one be the tongue that will swallow you

Another splinter under the skin
Another season of loneliness
I found a reason and buried it
Under a mountain of emptiness
Shame, shame
Shame, shame

Another splinter under the skin
Another season of loneliness
I found a reason and buried it
Under a mountain of emptiness
Shame, shame
Shame, shame

