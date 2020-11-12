Colbert: Trump Has No Evidence of Fraud, but Getting Him Out of Office May Be a Bumpy Ride
The President’s attempt to stay in office with false claims of massive voter fraud would be laughable were it not for his deeply scary move to replace top Pentagon officials with Trump loyalists ahead of Inauguration Day. #Colbert #Monologue #BidenTransition
Meanwhile, here’s what the Wacko in Chief is tweeting this morning. It’s time for somebody to sign the papers and have this guy committed.
“REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN. 941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN.” @ChanelRion @OANN
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020