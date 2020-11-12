The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Nuh-Uh Agenda
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Nuh-uh Agenda — [Explicit Content] Buzz announced his retirement from newscasting today; One Term Biff continues to crap his pants over losing the election; Trump is making good on his threat to never speak to us again; Stephen Colbert’s commercial parody for the RNC; Mixed messages in terms of what Trump will do after inauguration; The Apprentice White House; Junior wants to take over the RNC; Election officials of both parties say there wasn’t any fraud; The latest from the Georgia runoff election; COVID tested positive for Corey Lewandowski; COVID hits home; Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here today; With music by Will Kimbrough and Flying Jacob; and more!