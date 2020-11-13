Bruce Hornsby: “The Rat King” (W/ Rob Moose)
Music video by Bruce Hornsby performing The Rat King (w/ Rob Moose) [Live - Bonnaroo Virtual ROO-ality]. (C) 2020 Zappo Productions marketed and distributed by Thirty Tigers
I’m standing up proud
Soaking it all in
All applauding me
And giving some skin
All this is going away
Going the way of the motor midway
But I’m number one and feted as such
On today’s Salesman Recognition Day
Encomiums, they never get old
In this old racket you are what you’ve sold
Only I can fix it, that’s what they say
Only I can move it, at least some every day
Clipboard and the clock
You either hit the mark or not
But I’ll do better
This is what I do best
Clipboard and the clock
You either hit the spot or not
This is what I do best, but I’ll do better
At least I’m the king, I’m the king
The king of the rats