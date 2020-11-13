Bruce Hornsby: “The Rat King” (W/ Rob Moose)

YouTube

Music video by Bruce Hornsby performing The Rat King (w/ Rob Moose) [Live - Bonnaroo Virtual ROO-ality]. (C) 2020 Zappo Productions marketed and distributed by Thirty Tigers

I’m standing up proud

Soaking it all in

All applauding me

And giving some skin

All this is going away

Going the way of the motor midway

But I’m number one and feted as such

On today’s Salesman Recognition Day

Encomiums, they never get old

In this old racket you are what you’ve sold

Only I can fix it, that’s what they say

Only I can move it, at least some every day

Clipboard and the clock

You either hit the mark or not

But I’ll do better

This is what I do best

Clipboard and the clock

You either hit the spot or not

This is what I do best, but I’ll do better

At least I’m the king, I’m the king

The king of the rats