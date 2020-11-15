Another Great Track From the Basement: Radiohead, “Bangers + Mash”
‘In Rainbows – From the Basement’ was recorded at The Hospital Club in London in 2008. ’Bangers and Mash’ is taken from ‘In Rainbows (Disk 2)’ out on XL Recordings. Buy & stream it here: radiohead.ffm.to
Director: David Barnard
Producers: Nigel Godrich, Dilly Gent, James Chads & John Woollcombe
Director of Photography: Brett Turnbull
Editor: Jerry Chater
Sound Engineers: Fred Jackson & Martin Dineley
Produced and Mixed by Nigel Godrich
Recording Assistant: Richard Woodcraft
