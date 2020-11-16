 

Washington Post Editorial Board Calls for Trump’s Top COVID Adviser to Be Fired

76
Politics • Views: 959

Donald Trump’s closest adviser on the COVID-19 pandemic is a right wing ideologue who’s been pushing the bogus idea of herd immunity, also known as “just let ‘em all die.”

Yesterday he posted a comment on Twitter that sounded to many people (including yours truly) like a call for anti-lockdown violence in Michigan, where Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has already been the target of a right wing kidnap/murder plot.

Today the Washington Post editorial board calls for him to be fired immediately: Scott Atlas’s Michigan lockdown comments will sicken people. Fire him.

SCOTT ATLAS is a neuroradiologist, not an infectious disease expert, nor an epidemiologist. As President Trump’s leading adviser on the coronavirus pandemic, he continues to make statements that will cause more illness and death. He ought to be fired immediately.

[…]

Dr. Atlas has frequently belittled lockdowns and pandemic restrictions, saying they have deleterious knock-on effects and are unnecessary, and that only the “vulnerable” need protection. Of the Michigan restrictions, he wrote on Twitter: “The only way this stops is if people rise up. You get what you accept. #​FreedomMatters #​StepUp.” So, while the governor was desperately trying to save lives by slowing the virus transmission, Dr. Atlas was urging people to disobey and revolt. This is incendiary talk, especially since the governor was the target of a kidnapping plot foiled by the FBI before the election. Dr. Atlas later insisted he would never encourage violence and was talking about voting and peaceful protest.

He was talking about “voting?” After the election was over? Yes, this guy definitely should be fired. And then Donald Trump should resign because he’s the real problem.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 201115After two really sunny and swell days since Eta left, Saturday was a mix of mostly sun and a bit of rain.We still managed to be really productive both days anyway. Got all the lava rock washed and shoveled into ...
dangerman
8 hours, 34 minutes ago
Views: 116 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
Michael Kiwanuka - Solid Ground (Live at the V&A) Listen to the Mercury Prize winning album ’KIWANUKA' now: michaelkiwanuka.lnk.to Michael Kiwanuka performing Solid Ground taken from the Mercury Prize winning album 'KIWANUKA' live at the Victoria & Albert museum in London. Sign up to Michael's mailing list: michaelkiwanuka.lnk.toFollow ...
Thanos
1 day, 23 hours ago
Views: 255 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Deep Sea Diver - Impossible Weight Featuring Sharon Van Etten (Official Video) “Impossible Weight” off Deep Sea Diver’s new album 'Impossible Weight' out now. Order 'Impossible Weight' here smarturl.it Distributed by ATO Records ~~~~~~~~~ Directors: Jessica Dobson, Peter Mansen, Tyler KalbergArt direction: Jessica Dobson, Tyler KalbergDirector of photography: Tyler KalbergCamera operator ...
Thanos
1 day, 23 hours ago
Views: 274 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
Black Pumas - ‘I’m Ready’ (Timelapse Mural Video) Artist: Aaron Darling Videographer/Editor: Don RayFilmed at: Native Hostel - Austin, TXSong: Black Pumas - I'm Ready “I'm Ready” is available on the deluxe edition of the Black Pumas’ debut album, out everywhere now - smarturl.it "I'm Ready" (Official ...
Thanos
2 days, 22 hours ago
Views: 415 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
Jackie Venson on Austin City Limits ‘Back to Earth’ Jackie Venson performs "Back to Earth" on Austin City Limits. Her episode premieres November 14, 2020 on PBS. Check your local listings for details. About the EpisodeEnjoy innovative Austin rock & roll from Jackie Venson, plus a vintage 2012 ...
Thanos
2 days, 22 hours ago
Views: 338 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 201108 Saturday we started washing lava rock then Eta came in with the fury of a tropical storm. Something ironic about getting out of the rain while we were getting soaked from the power washer.Electricity and all we thought it ...
dangerman
4 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 457 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
David Bowie - the Man Who Sold the World [2020 Mix] [Official Lyric Video] Official lyric video for David Bowie's The Man Who Sold The World [2020 Mix]. Order Metrobolist on CD and LP now: lnk.to Subscribe now: bit.ly Read more about David Bowie's 'The Man Who Sold The World' and how it ...
Thanos
6 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 698 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 •
The Doobie Brothers With Peter Frampton - Let It Rain (Eric Clapton Cover) Official music video for The Doobie Brothers with Peter Frampton - "Let It Rain" (Eric Clapton Cover) Watch all of The Doobie Brothers’ official videos here lnk.toListen to more The Doobie Brothers here lnk.to Stay In Touch with The ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 928 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
The Main Squeeze - Love’s in Need of Love Today (Stevie Wonder) smack dat like button for more funk!! 🍊 Wanna know when we're in your city on our tour? Text us and never miss a show!TOUR HOTLINE:[no phone numbers allowed] IG (@instasqueeze)Corey Frye - Vocals (@fryezwiththat)Maximillian - Guitar (@maxamillionpictures)Smiley - ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 945 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
James Taylor - Long Ago and Far Away (BBC in Concert, 11/16/1970) In this restored footage of "James Taylor In Concert," James performs his song "Long Ago and Far Away“ on the popular BBC series "In Concert" on November 16, 1970. ‘'In Concert" was produced by the BBC in the early ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 896 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 •