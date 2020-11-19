The Bob Cesca Podcast: Tiny D*cked Rat Boy
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Tiny Dicked Rat Boy — [Explicit Content] The Trump fuckery continues; Trump personally called Wayne County, MI officials to get them to reverse their certification; The Trump election theft in Georgia; Dan Bongino, Charlie Kirk, and Candace Owens; A civics discussion about the Great Compromise and congressional representation; HHS is stonewalling Biden on COVID information; Trump wants to start a bunch of international fires to screw Biden; Rudy’s “My Cousin Vinny” defense; British comedian Jonathan Pie; Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; With music by Brad Brooks and Brother Other; and more!